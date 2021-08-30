Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.14 Million

Brokerages expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to report $29.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.02 million and the highest is $30.25 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported sales of $19.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year sales of $108.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.93 million to $110.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $147.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.89% and a negative return on equity of 54.07%. The business had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSSE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $57,457.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,387. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,531 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2,876.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 604,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 584,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7,379.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 594,228 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,670,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,260,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 64,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSSE opened at $23.59 on Monday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $47.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $383.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

