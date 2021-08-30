Zacks: Brokerages Expect BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) to announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings. BrightSphere Investment Group posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BrightSphere Investment Group.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

NYSE:BSIG traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,586. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 303.4% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 108,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

