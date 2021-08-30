Zacks: Brokerages Expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.81 Million

Analysts expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to post $9.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.14 million and the lowest is $9.30 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full-year sales of $35.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.83 million to $37.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $82.01 million, with estimates ranging from $62.18 million to $105.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AFC Gamma.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AFCG shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Shares of AFC Gamma stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.05. 411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,164. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.95. AFC Gamma has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $25.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFCG. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth $41,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth about $85,000. 33.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AFC Gamma (AFCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.