Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will announce $2.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the highest is $2.18 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public reported sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year sales of $9.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $10.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $10.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.
Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.
Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,146. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.79.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.
About Willis Towers Watson Public
Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.
