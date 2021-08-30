Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will announce $2.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the highest is $2.18 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public reported sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year sales of $9.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $10.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $10.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share.

WLTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. MKM Partners upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,146. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

