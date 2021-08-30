Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $666.32 Million

Brokerages expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report sales of $666.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $662.31 million to $670.33 million. Primerica posted sales of $566.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Primerica.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of Primerica stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.10. The company had a trading volume of 629 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.66. Primerica has a 12-month low of $107.63 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,061. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $249,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,841.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,555 shares of company stock worth $1,214,450. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 390.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Primerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 46.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

