Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to Post $3.24 EPS

Equities analysts expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings of $3.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.27. Lennar posted earnings of $2.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $13.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.53 to $13.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.48 to $15.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $744,000. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $278,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth $33,978,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Lennar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,952. Lennar has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $110.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

