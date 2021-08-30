Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 7.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 26.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,772,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $439,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 13.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,942,000 after acquiring an additional 764,944 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,300,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,062,000 after acquiring an additional 162,254 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after acquiring an additional 381,420 shares during the period. Finally, Condire Management LP bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $33,035,000. Institutional investors own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $12.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.69. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

