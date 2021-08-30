Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.24. First Financial reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 29.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ THFF opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $532.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.31. First Financial has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,322,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,520,000 after purchasing an additional 119,984 shares during the period. Stadium Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 511,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,883,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in First Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,636,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 319,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,370,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

