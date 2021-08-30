Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Post $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. First Business Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 22.83%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria bought 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $34,991.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,198 shares in the company, valued at $58,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 44.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 66.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

FBIZ stock opened at $28.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $239.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

