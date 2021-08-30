Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $450.66 Million

Brokerages expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will announce sales of $450.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $451.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450.00 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $347.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.41.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $84.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.06. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $531,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,498. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $105,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,606 shares of company stock worth $4,779,923. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,870,000 after acquiring an additional 257,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,578,000 after acquiring an additional 108,371 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,639,000 after acquiring an additional 475,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,624,000 after acquiring an additional 146,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,999,000 after acquiring an additional 407,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

