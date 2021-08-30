Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to Announce -$0.63 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.23) and the highest is ($0.41). American Airlines Group posted earnings per share of ($5.54) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($6.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.38) to ($6.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,125 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth $449,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth $4,921,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,042 shares of the airline’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAL stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.51. 23,913,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,705,520. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.78.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

