Zacks: Analysts Expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Announce $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to announce $1.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. NVIDIA reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.50 to $187.50 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.16.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,461,614.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,043 shares of company stock valued at $90,626,554 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $226.36 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $227.22. The company has a market cap of $564.09 billion, a PE ratio of 80.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

