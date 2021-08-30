Zacks: Analysts Expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to report $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. ManTech International reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MANT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. ManTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.07. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.24%.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $985,096.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,584 in the last three months. 33.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MANT. FMR LLC lifted its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

