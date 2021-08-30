Zacks: Analysts Expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.57. KBR reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

KBR opened at $39.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -151.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.52. KBR has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $42.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in KBR by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 2.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in KBR during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in KBR by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in KBR by 6.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 13,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

