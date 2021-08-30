Zacks: Analysts Expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. William Blair lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

ContextLogic stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 913,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,381,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.06. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

In other ContextLogic news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $214,178.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hamid Reza Kassaei sold 42,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $294,715.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,711.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,483 shares of company stock worth $4,549,138 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $821,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $1,584,000. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

