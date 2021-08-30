Zacks: Analysts Expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.61. American Eagle Outfitters posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,933.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

AEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 360.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,309.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,135 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,070,000. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,614,000 after buying an additional 2,766,531 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,954,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,878,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $542,519,000 after buying an additional 1,859,562 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

