Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.90. Zumiez posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58.

In other Zumiez news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $120,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $91,680.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,439.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,097 shares of company stock worth $792,455. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Zumiez by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 71,100 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,843 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 288,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $12,368,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,018 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,894,000 after buying an additional 89,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

