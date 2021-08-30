Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to Post $1.57 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to report $1.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Willis Towers Watson Public reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year earnings of $13.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.37 to $13.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.31 to $15.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on WLTW shares. dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.51.

NASDAQ WLTW traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $218.13. 6,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.79. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at about $572,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,487.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 888,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,347,000 after acquiring an additional 869,077 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 169.4% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,338,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,890,000 after acquiring an additional 841,676 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,345,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,805,000 after acquiring an additional 649,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,109,000 after acquiring an additional 559,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

