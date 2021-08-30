Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.06. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%.

SKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $271,660. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,412,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,071,000 after acquiring an additional 900,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,215,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,655,000 after purchasing an additional 872,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,116,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,445,000 after purchasing an additional 324,317 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 107.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,046 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,030,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,279,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.85, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.04. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $22.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

