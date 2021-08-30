Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will report sales of $152.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.40 million. Renasant reported sales of $177.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year sales of $642.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $622.70 million to $668.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $602.63 million, with estimates ranging from $579.50 million to $624.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

RNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 93,811 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 22.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 45,897 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 93,650.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the second quarter worth approximately $393,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $35.98 on Monday. Renasant has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.