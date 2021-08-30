Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Post $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will report $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on PACW. Wedbush cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after buying an additional 80,702 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $9,168,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,976,000 after purchasing an additional 272,718 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 110,455.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,397. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

