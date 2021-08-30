Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Will Post Earnings of $4.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.90 and the highest is $4.19. Nexstar Media Group reported earnings of $4.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year earnings of $17.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.38 to $18.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $23.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.87 to $24.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.64. 250,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,940. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $80.42 and a 1 year high of $163.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at $627,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

