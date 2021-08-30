Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.39. Amalgamated Financial reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04).

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMAL shares. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 59.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 35,025 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the second quarter worth about $391,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 124.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAL stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.84. Amalgamated Financial has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $20.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

