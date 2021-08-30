Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 11.7% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 3,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Yum China by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 863,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,199,000 after acquiring an additional 243,924 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $60.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

