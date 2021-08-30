Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Yum! Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $131.70 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $135.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.68.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,758.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $611,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,566. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

