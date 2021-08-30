Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) Short Interest Update

Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the July 29th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

YAC stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87. Yucaipa Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Yucaipa Acquisition by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

