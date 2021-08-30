Youdao (DAO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DAO opened at $10.31 on Monday. Youdao has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $42.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of -0.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Youdao stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 1,754.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Youdao worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Youdao has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

