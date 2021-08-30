Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.20

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 6452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yanzhou Coal Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.9337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.12%. Yanzhou Coal Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

