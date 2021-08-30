Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.06.

AUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE AUY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 459,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,080,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $6.43. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.29.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,839,000 after buying an additional 11,631,896 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,349,000. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth $18,568,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth $18,568,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 4.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,814,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,249 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.