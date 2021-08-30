Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings. Yamana Gold posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUY. TheStreet lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.84.

AUY stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $6.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

