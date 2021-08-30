Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) were down 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.43. Approximately 4,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,963,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YALA shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Yalla Group by 127.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 115,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the second quarter worth about $574,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 38.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 177.0% during the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 342,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

