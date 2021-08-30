XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $387,700.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $387,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $364,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $646,500.00.

On Monday, August 9th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $630,975.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, John Constantine sold 9,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $760,770.00.

On Monday, July 12th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $634,275.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $615,825.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $617,100.00.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $77.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.06 and a beta of 2.42. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $103.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.17.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. Analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,915,000 after buying an additional 456,546 shares during the period. Cowbird Capital LP grew its position in shares of XPEL by 425.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after buying an additional 357,132 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of XPEL by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,039,000 after buying an additional 116,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of XPEL by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after buying an additional 113,861 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 383.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 112,589 shares in the last quarter. 31.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

