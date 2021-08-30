Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will announce $17.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.54 million and the lowest is $14.00 million. Xencor reported sales of $35.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $134.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.59 million to $143.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $85.41 million, with estimates ranging from $23.46 million to $122.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%.

XNCR has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the first quarter valued at $1,430,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,389,000 after purchasing an additional 277,940 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the first quarter valued at $9,678,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 16.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XNCR stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.90. The company had a trading volume of 386,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,308. Xencor has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.62 and a beta of 0.67.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

