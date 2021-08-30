X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on XFOR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

XFOR stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,528. The company has a market capitalization of $123.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $29,162.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 85,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $42,469.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,375.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,267 shares of company stock valued at $426,653 in the last three months. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

