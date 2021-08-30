Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Position Increased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the first quarter valued at about $13,778,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,567,000 after buying an additional 113,466 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the first quarter valued at about $6,338,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 207.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 54,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 490.9% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 53,947 shares in the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WOR opened at $59.42 on Monday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.69 and a 1-year high of $75.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.54.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.09%.

In other Worthington Industries news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $579,222.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,497,468.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $473,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,822. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Worthington Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures.

