Workday’s (WDAY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Workday from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $296.26.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $269.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.05. Workday has a 1 year low of $195.81 and a 1 year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,248,727.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,556 shares of company stock worth $30,585,135. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 489.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.