Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.27.

Several analysts have commented on WWW shares. BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,673. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $103,148.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,454 shares of company stock valued at $311,241. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 363.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 156,884 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth about $3,870,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after buying an additional 270,183 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 61.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 41,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

