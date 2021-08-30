WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 33.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 86.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,052,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after buying an additional 1,415,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,457,000 after buying an additional 1,397,235 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 279.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 1,241,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 160.6% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,763,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after buying an additional 1,086,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WETF stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.58 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

