Winch Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,035 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.5% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,996,619,000 after purchasing an additional 817,857 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,099,334,000 after purchasing an additional 505,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $562.94. The company had a trading volume of 24,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,122. The company has a market capitalization of $249.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $527.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.