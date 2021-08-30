Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $4.71 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 1.7% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK traded up $2.02 on Monday, reaching $275.44. 1,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,349. The firm has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $194.04 and a 12 month high of $275.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.37.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.