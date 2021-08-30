Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,304 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 0.9% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,546,565,000 after purchasing an additional 426,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total value of $20,805,087.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $374.80. The stock had a trading volume of 110,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,609,229. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $355.07. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Truist lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.