Winch Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl bought a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,443,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,800,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,400,000. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

In related news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $718,860.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,685,001.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sidle sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $62,063.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,221,303. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

CHPT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 58,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,578,173. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $49.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.12.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.