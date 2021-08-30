Winch Advisory Services LLC Acquires 490 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology accounts for approximately 1.1% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after buying an additional 27,258 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,967,000 after buying an additional 510,573 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,778,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,035,000 after buying an additional 16,716 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.89. 112,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,930,039. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

