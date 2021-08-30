Winch Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,209 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 125.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.49. The company had a trading volume of 274,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,798,958. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.