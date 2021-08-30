Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Increased to $141.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.18.

Shares of WSM opened at $183.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.49. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $81.76 and a 52 week high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total value of $833,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,721,982.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $898,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,283.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $633,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,442 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 122,292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 17,121 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

