Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 80.92% from the stock’s current price.

FREE has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Shares of FREE opened at $12.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $467.99 million, a PE ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 14,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after buying an additional 223,336 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 908,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after buying an additional 351,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $668,000. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

