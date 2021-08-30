Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up 1.4% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPM traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,151. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several research firms have commented on WPM. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

