Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Holdings Lowered by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 36,227 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $63.24 on Monday. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $35.29 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDC. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

