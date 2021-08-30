West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Short Interest Update

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 775,800 shares, an increase of 74.5% from the July 29th total of 444,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.1 days.

Shares of West African Resources stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77. West African Resources has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $0.93.

About West African Resources

West African Resources Ltd. engages in exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Sanbrado Gold and Sartenga copper-gold-molybdenum projects. The company was founded by Richard Hyde on September 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

