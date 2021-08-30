Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.52.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $85.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Welltower has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.47.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

